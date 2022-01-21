2021 African Cup of Nations: Algerian stars make their mea culpa

KO standing after their early elimination from CAN 2021, the Algerian players did not shirk their responsibilities. Extracts.

This is the big surprise at the start of the African Cup of Nations. Holders of the title and with a very long series of invincibility, Algeria have already said goodbye to the competition. And the record for the Fennecs is terrible: 0 wins, 1 goal scored. Suffice to say that the elimination of the band of Djamel Belmadi caused a huge shock wave.

At the end of the meeting, the national coach appeared in front of the media. If he conceded that it is a smashing failure, Belmadi did not want to talk about a crisis. But how did Algeria come to this after so many months of entertaining its supporters? Obviously very disappointed, too, with their career in Cameroon, the players have assumed their responsibilities. Starting with Manchester City captain and midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

They assume

“I don’t think we were up to par, especially in this game, me first. I assume and I take all the responsibilities. (…) We are a team that gives everything. It’s not to make excuses, but the conditions are very, very difficult. We struggled to get into the tournament. We didn’t win the first game which immediately puts us in trouble. (…) We have to raise our heads and stay united. We won together, now we lose together. (…) There is an observation to be made. There will be an assessment that will be made by the coach. On our side, we will have to make the self-criticism of our performances, our services. Me first. I am captain. I assume I had to do more to help the team.”he confided in the mixed zone in remarks relayed by DZ Football.

An observation shared by Aïssa Mandi. “Of course we fall from above. We were the title holders. We wanted to do a big CAN again. Unfortunately, we will have to learn the lessons of this tournament. We just weren’t up to it. When you only have one point in three games, it’s because we haven’t been on the same level. There is no point in drawing lessons on the fly. We’re going to do it with a clear head. » But the Fennecs will not have a lot of time to gamble either since they will have to qualify for the 2022 World Cup next March. And you shouldn’t miss it.