2021 African Cup of Nations: Cameroon, host country, eliminated on penalties by Egypt!

Senegal knows its opponent for the final of the 33rd edition of the CAN: after 120 minutes (0-0) and a penalty shootout, Egypt wins in this second semi-final against the host country of the competition, Cameroon, in the penalty shootout (3-1).

Cameroon faced Egypt for the second semi-final of its 2021 African Cup of Nations and thus join Senegal in the final. The Indomitable Lions had the advantage of the field and the supporters to beat the Pharaohs, eager to take their revenge on the final of the 2017 edition in Gabon, won by Cameroon (1-2). Regarding the two eleven holders, the two X factors of the two nations Mohamed Salah and Vincent Aboubakar, still top scorer in the competition, are holders. Despite his physical problems, Gabaski is present in the Egyptian cages to try to defeat the teammates of Lyonnais Karl Toko Ekambi.

Under the eyes of the two presidents Samuel Eto’o (Cameroonian Federation) and Gianni Infantino (FIFA), the two teams first entered an observation round before Mohamed Salah launched the first offensive of the match. The Liverpool striker, served thanks to good back-to-goal play from Omar Marmoush, saw his curl pass close to André Onana’s skylight without worrying him (9th). Behind, Michael Ngadeu had almost surprised the Egyptian defense on a corner if his header did not find the edge of Gabaski (18th). At the start of the last quarter of an hour, Karl Toko Ekambi missed his recovery at the entrance to the goal area, returning the ball to the opposing goalkeeper (32nd). A first period poor in chances, but the latter were dangerous enough to hope for an opener.

Third extension for Egypt

Back from the locker room, we felt Pharaohs more interesting offensively but still too fair to disturb the good defense of the Lions. After a hazardous back pass from Martin Hongla, Salah was launched alone in front of goal but Onana came out well on his feet to erase the concern of his family (56th). Over this second period, the referee had to put his hand in his pocket to sanction the delayed interventions of Elneny and Oum Gouet (62nd). The latter was not far from scoring the goal of the competition by taking a ball from 35 meters, which found the post of a Gabaski physically affected but still on the lookout (70th). OL striker Toko Ekambi had the opportunity to deceive the Pharaohs goalkeeper with a deflection of the head at the near post on a free kick, but there too, Gabaski was vigilant (68th).

Toni’s men were content to circulate the ball and tried to pass behind the opposing defense, without success. The big highlight of the second act came from Carlos Quieroz, excluded from the bench at the end of the game by the referee after many disputes (90th). After regulation time, Pharaohs and Lions had to play overtime to decide. Despite two big thrills in both areas (104th and 118th for Egypt, 105th + 1 for Cameroon), this semi-final was played on penalties. But Egypt could thank its goalkeeper Gabaski, author of two saves in this session, and the failure of Clinton Njie to qualify for its first CAN final since 2010 next Sunday (8 p.m.), which it won in Angola against in Ghana. Cameroon will play the small final against Burkina Faso in two days.