2021 African Cup of Nations: Mohamed Salah delivers Egypt against Guinea-Bissau

Thanks to a goal from the Liverpool winger in the second half, the Pharaohs reassured themselves against Guinea-Bissau (1-0) and took second place in group D behind Nigeria.

In Group D, after Nigeria’s fine victory against Sudan (3-1), Mohamed Salah’s Egypt faced Guinea-Bissau in the same Roumdé Adjia sports stadium in Garoua. The Pharaohs wanted to recover following the defeat against the Super Eagles (1-0), a victory allowed them to take the place of dolphin. On the side of the Lycaons, they were in a favorable position before the meeting with a point taken against the Crocodiles du Nile for their entry into the running. Carlos Quieroz made some changes to his 4-2-3-1, with Abdallah Said starting in 10 and Omar Kamal on the left of the defence.

The first period started on hats for Egypt thanks to the Liverpool striker who got rid of a defender before finding the right post in the 2nd minute. His teammate Mostafa Mohamed confirmed the Egyptian highlight, whose strike also crashed on the same wood (18th). The men of the Portuguese coach pushed harder and harder to open the scoring, multiplying the rapid offensives, but without success.

Pharaoh Salah saves his people

Egypt was dangerous, but not enough to endanger the last bulwark of Guinea-Bissau Jonas Mendes. On returning from the locker room, Egypt showed the same offensive intentions as in the first act, but the opposing block resisted well. We had to wait for the entry of new blood from Quieroz to see any change in the game and finally efficiency, coming from a holder: Mohamed Salah turned into a save on a volley at the far post (1-0 , 69th).

Guinea-Bissau believed they were tied in the last ten minutes with a superb powerful strike from Trojan Mama Baldé, deceiving Mohamed El Shenawy. The latter could nevertheless thank the intervention of the VAR, which forced the Burundian referee to consider the recovery of the ball at the start of the action as illicit and therefore to refuse the goal. The score did not change until the final whistle, allowing the Pharaohs to stay in the race for second place, just behind Nigeria, already qualified for the knockout stages.