2022 World Qualifiers: Algeria wins 8-0 against Djibouti, Slimani in history

It is not only in Europe that were played matches counting for the qualifiers of the World Cup 2022. In Africa, Algeria received Djibouti. A meeting that turned into a festival of goals for the men of Djamel Belmadi. After Islam Slimani opened the scoring in the fifth minute, Djibouti was reduced to 10 following the expulsion of Batio Youssouf in the 23rd minute. There followed an avalanche of goals.

Slimani, Bensebaini and Bounedjah allowed the Fennecs to return to the locker room with a score of 4-0. In the second half, the scenario was the same. Slimani offered himself another brace, scoring a quadruple in this game, before Mahrez and Zerrouki scoring the last two goals. 8-0. With this quadruple, the Lyon striker has also and above all become the top scorer in the history of the Algerian selection, tied with Abdelhafid Tasfaout (36 goals). The opponent was not the toughest, but Algeria takes the reins of group A ahead of Burkina Faso (winner of Niger, 2-0).