2022 World Qualifiers: in pain, Argentina wins in Bolivia

In difficulty in the game, Argentina had a hard time winning in Bolivia. And for once, it was not Messi who saved his people.

It is never easy to win in La Paz, Bolivia, at 3,600 meters above sea level. Yet this is the challenge that was offered to Argentina, for the second day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Swept by Brazil (0-5) in São Paulo on the first day, the Verde had to she remakes herself at home. Lionel Scaloni’s men quickly got their foot on the ball, but clearly lacked the speed to destabilize their opponents.

Ocampos was involved on the left side, and we hardly saw Lionel Messi. The pace, quite low, finally suited the Bolivians, the game rather direct. Their striker, Moreno Martins, managed to be more and more found and he was going to be rewarded for his efforts by scoring, with a header, the first goal of the meeting after a good cross from Chumacero, left alone on the left (1- 0, 24e). Tossed, the Argentines relied on the strikes of Paredes, who touched the post on his second attempt of the match (40th).

Lataro and Correa save Argentina

It took a twist of fate for Argentina to equalize. Lautaro Martinez, found in the box, forced a shot that was countered, but the defender was wrong in his clearance, in turn countered by Lautaro, who scored more than improbably (1-1, 45th). This delighted the coach Scaloni, who came back squarely on the field to congratulate his striker. It is also to say the excitement of Argentina currently. When he returned from the locker room, Messi still seemed so helpless, walking most of the time and being little found by his teammates, which is compatible, necessarily.

Far too technically imprecise, the Argentinian players found it extremely difficult to bring speed to their game and remained under the threat of Bolivians not more inspired but battling. From a low level, the meeting tipped into boredom and it was rare to see a sequence of more than 3-4 passes. A small clearing came from Messi, who overflowed on the right side before serving Lautaro in depth, but the latter’s strike was deflected by Lampe (75th). This invigorated the Albiceleste, who would take the advantage thanks to Joaquin Correa, who entered the game instead of Ocampos. Lautaro, found by Messi, shifted Correa, who crossed his strike from the left (1-2, 79th). A small miracle for the Argentines, terribly disappointing, but who now have 6 points after 2 games. For the quality of play, we will come back.