3 Ligue 1 clubs on Daniel Naumov

If you are an assiduous follower of the matches of the French team, his name will surely remind you of something. June 8, 2021, France meets Bulgaria at the Stade de France. Led by a great Paul Pogba, the Blues largely won 3-0. But the Bulgarian goalkeeper in the evening, Daniel Naumov impresses and multiplies the high-class stops especially against Kylian Mbappé.

Since then, the player has returned to CSKA Sofia where he has been in goal for two and a half years. Author of a good season in Bulgaria, his name is still in a good position in the reports of Ligue 1 recruiters. Already tracked in France last summer (Nice, Brest), the 24-year-old Bulgarian international, who is represented by Vadim Vasilyev and Jérôme Lancery has never been so close to joining Ligue 1. According to our information, three top teams are interested. FC Lorient and AS Saint-Etienne are close to making a transfer offer to the Bulgarian club, as is another Ligue 1 club, whose name has not leaked.