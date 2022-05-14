Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

3 Ligue 1 clubs on Daniel Naumov

Date:

If you are an assiduous follower of the matches of the French team, his name will surely remind you of something. June 8, 2021, France meets Bulgaria at the Stade de France. Led by a great Paul Pogba, the Blues largely won 3-0. But the Bulgarian goalkeeper in the evening, Daniel Naumov impresses and multiplies the high-class stops especially against Kylian Mbappé.

Since then, the player has returned to CSKA Sofia where he has been in goal for two and a half years. Author of a good season in Bulgaria, his name is still in a good position in the reports of Ligue 1 recruiters. Already tracked in France last summer (Nice, Brest), the 24-year-old Bulgarian international, who is represented by Vadim Vasilyev and Jérôme Lancery has never been so close to joining Ligue 1. According to our information, three top teams are interested. FC Lorient and AS Saint-Etienne are close to making a transfer offer to the Bulgarian club, as is another Ligue 1 club, whose name has not leaked.

Previous articleOriwa Boys high school finally receive KCSE results

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Oriwa Boys high school finally receive KCSE results

kenyan -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has finally released...

Real Madrid: Eden Hazard hopes to be able to play in the Champions League final

kenyan -
Very often injured this season, Real Madrid winger...

Bayern Munich confirm Robert Lewandowski’s departure wishes

kenyan -
Through the voice of its sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić,...

Chaos rock Mombasa Azimio rally after Sonko’s arrival

kenyan -
Chaos briefly rocked Raila Odinga's Azimio rally at...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Oriwa Boys high school finally receive KCSE results

News 0
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has finally released...

Real Madrid: Eden Hazard hopes to be able to play in the Champions League final

football 0
Very often injured this season, Real Madrid winger...

Bayern Munich confirm Robert Lewandowski’s departure wishes

football 0
Through the voice of its sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić,...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.