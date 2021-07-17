A European cador wants to play a nasty trick on MU on the Raphaël Varane file, things are seriously strained between Antoine Griezmann and Barça

A new suitor enters the race for Raphaël Varane, it is stretched between Griezmann and Barça, Harry Kane ready to dry up the recovery to force his departure, find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the European sports press.

A new European cador enters the dance for Varane

In Spain, Real Madrid have resolved to lose Raphaël Varane. According to Marca , the French world champion has still not responded to the Madrid club’s extension offer. A sale will therefore be mandatory this summer on pain of getting nothing back for the 28-year-old defender, whose contract expires in June 2022. The future of the player trained at RC Lens seems to be emerging in England, where Manchester United would be in pole position . But according to the Spanish daily, Chelsea have also expressed interest. As a reminder, the Red Devils have made an offer of £ 50m, or more than € 58m. The auctions are open to the delight of Florentino Pérez.

Griezmann doesn’t want to give Barca any gifts

Always on the other side of the Pyrenees, the Antoine Griezmann file agitates Catalonia. The rumor of Grizi’s return to Atlético de Madrid has been gaining momentum in recent days. The French world champion would even be ready to make concessions in terms of his salary requirements. An effort that he will not make for FC Barcelona, ​​however, as we report Sport this Saturday. Indeed, the 30-year-old would like to touch the part of his salary which was deferred last season during the Covid economic crisis which affected the Blaugranas. As a reminder, an agreement between the club and the players had been reached to reduce salaries by 122 million euros over the next three years.

Harry Kane ready to go clash?

“Harry is our player, period», Proclaimed Nuno Espirito Santos at a press conference. A statement that has the merit of being clear about the position of the new Tottenham coach on his striker Harry Kane. But for the serial scorer, currently on vacation after reaching the Euro 2020 final with England, the trend would still be a departure this summer. Manchester City eager to offer its services. Faced with the intransigence of Spurs president Daniel Levy, the 27-year-old striker could go to the clash to force his departure. According to Daily Telegraph, some teammates of Kane think that the latter could skip the resumption of training in order to force his departure. A situation similar to that of Gareth Bale in 2013 who had finally spun on the side of Real Madrid.