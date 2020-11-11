Home Sports football A film dedicated to ... Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be released!
A film dedicated to … Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be released!

At 39 years old, Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to delight a whole football planet at his feet every day. If his last season in Milan was worthy of the player he is, this new exercise exceeds all the expectations placed on him. In five matches played, the Swedish giant has simply scored eight goals and delivered an assist, decisive almost twice per game. If he should not doubt his importance in the team, the former PSG striker will have enough to feed his big ego.

Indeed, according to the words of the Gazzetta dello Sport this Wednesday, a film dedicated to the story of the native of Malmö is currently being filmed. This one, inspired by his autobiography published in 2011, will be presented on the screen in the fall of 2021. But unfortunately for cinema fans, his character will be played by two different actors and not Zlatan who, by his presence, would have could make a good actor.

