A former ultra named president of Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin has not gone far from relegation this season, but the players of the German capital had saved themselves by taking the upper hand in the second leg of the play-off against Hamburg. Now looking to a new season in the Bundesliga, Hertha has appointed a new president after a vote by the extraordinary general meeting.

And it was Kay Bernstein, former capo and co-founder of ultra group Harlekins Berlin ’98, who was elected president of the club after winning 1,670 of the 3,040 votes. At 41, the one who also owns a communication agency becomes the first ultra at the head of a team in the Bundesliga.

Das Wahlergebnis ist da: Kay #Bernstein ist mit 1.670 Stimmen zum neuen Präsidenten gewählt worden. Der zweite Wahlgang entfällt somit. Herzlichen Glückwunsch! #HerthaMV #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/8A9LSn6Hy1 — Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) June 26, 2022