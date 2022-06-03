A special 2022-2023 home shirt for FC Barcelona!

For Xavi’s first full season on the FC Barcelona bench, Nike has designed a 2022-2023 home shirt that is clearly out of the ordinary for the Camp Nou side.

Good or bad surprise? After a very disappointing 2021-2022 season during which FC Barcelona did not win any trophies, with the added bonus of elimination in the quarter-finals of the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt (future winner of the competition), the Catalan club intends to restore its image next year, both in La Liga and in the Champions League.

Under the leadership of Xavi, appointed Barça coach last November, the Blaugranas will in any case sport a completely different visual identity than usual on the pitch. Nike has just unveiled this Friday an original FCB 2022-2023 home jersey.

A darker jersey

If this kit is based on the new Nike 2022 Vaporknit model and therefore includes the new Vaporknit pattern and the Dri-Fit ADV logo, now located on the back, it is the colors that catch the eye at first glance. A very dark blue (navy, officially obsidian color) is indeed added to the more traditional Catalan colors and bands of red and blue, giving an elegant look, but darker and more daring, for example, than the last outfit residence.

The sleeves and the collar are obsidian, colors that we therefore find with the usual stripes of Barça. This design of the comma brand would in fact draw its inspiration from the Olympic Games in Barcelona in 1992 and more precisely the transformation that the city experienced at that time.

A first for Spotify

In terms of sponsorship, FC Barcelona is entering a new era at the dawn of the new season. Rakuten, present since 2017, thus leaves its place to Spotify, whose logo and inscription are located in the center of the jersey in gold. The music giant has signed a record contract with the Spanish cador, notably providing for the appearance of the Swedish brand’s logo on FCB’s men’s and women’s jerseys over the next four seasons, but also on training outfits ( for three years).

This new contract linking the two entities will bring in 57.5 M€ per year (+ 2.5 M€ in variables relatively easy to achieve) for Barça, i.e. 240 M€ in four years just for the shirts. For the training kits, Spotify will pay €5 million annually to the Culés. Without forgetting that the naming of the Camp Nou, which becomes the Spotify Camp Nou this year, will make it possible to bring into the Barcelona coffers 5 M€ per year during the works then 20 M€ once they are finished. We are talking about €180 million over 12 years, and more generally €435 million generated by the streaming audio subscription company.

Nike is still here

FC Barcelona equipment supplier since 1998, Nike and its famous swoosh are also embroidered in gold on this new Iberian tunic. Without a contract between 2018 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a pre-agreement reached in 2016 and planned around a ten-year extension from 2018, the comma brand would pay nearly 100 M€ at Barça each season. It remains to be seen whether this new jersey will be perceived as a choice in good or bad taste by Catalan supporters.

The new Barça kit for the 2022/23 season! 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/pxdGT8h3pU —FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2022

