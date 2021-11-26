Abde preferred Barça to Real Madrid

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, a young 19-year-old Hispano-Moroccan, begins to impress at FC Barcelona. Launched by Sergi Barjuan during his interim on the Barcelona bench, he had to settle for small starts, but Xavi gave him a full half last weekend against Espanyol Barcelona.

Arrived this summer in Catalonia while playing at Hercules in Spanish Division 4, in order to compensate for the departure of Konrad de la Fuente from OM, Ezzalzouli, more commonly known as Abde, could have joined Real Madrid, as reported Mundo Deportivo. But he therefore preferred to go to Barça. His “great dream” as the Spanish daily writes.