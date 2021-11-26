HomeSportsfootballAbde preferred Barça to Real Madrid
Sportsfootball

Abde preferred Barça to Real Madrid

By kenyan

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, a young 19-year-old Hispano-Moroccan, begins to impress at FC Barcelona. Launched by Sergi Barjuan during his interim on the Barcelona bench, he had to settle for small starts, but Xavi gave him a full half last weekend against Espanyol Barcelona.

Arrived this summer in Catalonia while playing at Hercules in Spanish Division 4, in order to compensate for the departure of Konrad de la Fuente from OM, Ezzalzouli, more commonly known as Abde, could have joined Real Madrid, as reported Mundo Deportivo. But he therefore preferred to go to Barça. His “great dream” as the Spanish daily writes.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke