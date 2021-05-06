AC Ajaccio unveils a jersey in tribute to Napoleon Bonaparte

To mark the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte, AC Ajaccio unveils a unique jersey paying homage to him.

On the occasion of the last home game of the season against Paris FC this Saturday, May 8, the Acéistes will not wear their mythical red and white striped jersey to pay tribute to Napoleon Bonaparte by wearing a jersey dedicated to him. The jersey that will be worn at the Stade François-Coty has a dominant black, to symbolize the death of the first emperor of the French but also a touch of gold which represents his reign.

The Imperial City brand, to which the city of Ajaccio is a member, is displayed in the heart of the jersey to recall its native roots. “The ACA is part of its tradition and its history since in 1969 the club had already celebrated the bicentenary of its birth using the color of local Bonapartism”, explains President Christian Leca in the club’s press release.

The jerseys with the effigy of Napoleon Bonaparte, worn on Saturday during the match #ACAPFC, will be auctioned on our e-shop #Aiacciu #Napoleon Bonaparte pic.twitter.com/J9PvgCkNTy – AC Ajaccio (@ACAjaccio) May 4, 2021

In the center of the jersey, we can also see a logo paying homage to the first emperor. “2021 is a special year for the City of Ajaccio and its famous child, the city’s football club had to be associated with the event”, underlines the president of the club. This jersey is added to the list of new and original jerseys offered by Ajaccio in recent seasons, regularly highlighting local sponsors. The club shows its involvement in the life and history of the city.