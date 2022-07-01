Menu
AC Milan: A fine for Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan

It is often said that it is better to turn your tongue in your mouth seven times before speaking. This is perhaps what Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan, Sandro Tonali and Rade Krunic should have done. During the celebrations of the 19th Scudetto won by AC Milan last season, the four players of the Lombard club insulted the eternal rival, Inter Milan.

As indicated by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) through a press release, these four elements have been “sanctioned for the violation of article 4, paragraph 1, of the Justice of Sport […]. » The two French internationals were fined 4,000 euros, while Krunic must pay him €5,000. AC Milan, held responsible for the behavior of its men, was also fined €12,000. What makes them regret their words?

