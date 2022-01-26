AC Milan and Liverpool on a German talent

New track in defense for AC Milan which intends to strengthen its hinge. The rossonero club have targeted Schalke 04 central defender Malick Thiaw according to Sky Italia. A German international hopeful, the 20-year-old has played 21 matches this season in German D2 and is a pillar for his team, currently fourth in Bundesliga 2.

The one who also has Finnish origins sees the Italian club taking a concrete interest. Indeed, discussions with the Knappens have been initiated and are expected to continue over the next few days. However, no agreement has been reached for the moment while Liverpool is also very interested in Malick Thiaw.