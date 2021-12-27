AC Milan contacted PSG for Abdou Diallo

Rafinha’s loan to Real Sociedad has most certainly launched the downsizing operation desired by Paris Saint-Germain this winter. In this context, Sky Sport Italia, taken back by The team, this Monday evening, reveals that AC Milan has already taken action to try to attract PSG defender Abdou Diallo, under contract until June 2024.

Very little used by the capital club in recent months, the former Dortmund defender could thus be a very good solution for the Rossoneri, still looking for an axial to compensate for the long injury of Simon Kjaer (knee) , absent until the end of the season. If no figure has yet been mentioned, the Italian club has therefore established contacts with the Parisian leaders to determine the conditions of a possible transaction this winter. An approach that Parisians, in search of liquidity, have not rejected. For his part, the player remains focused on the CAN (January 9 – February 6 in Cameroon) that he is playing with Senegal and has not yet made his decision for this winter transfer window.