AC Milan: first appearance for former Lyonnais Pierre Kalulu

Trained at Olympique Lyonnais, Pierre Kalulu decided this summer to leave Les Gones to sign his first professional contract with AC Milan, on the other side of the Alps. Often on the bench in Serie A or Europa League, the right side had not yet played with the Rossoneri. But you just had to be patient.

While his team has already qualified for the knockout stages of C3, Stefano Pioli has decided to start the 20-year-old player in central defense this Thursday evening for the match against Sparta Prague (9 p.m.). Good news for the native of Lyon.

The composition of AC Milan: Tatarusanu – Dalot, Duarte, Kalulu, Conti – Maldini, Tonali, Krunic – Castillejo, Colombo, Hauge

