AC Milan has not said its last word on the Dominik Szoboszlai case

Very good since last June and the resumption of football, Dominik Szoboszlai (20) is the new headliner of Red Bull Salzburg. At the start of the season, he does not weaken and already has 5 goals and 9 assists in 13 games. A clear, crisp and precise impact that particularly appeals to big European teams. Thus, RB Leipzig intends to attract him just like Real Madrid.

But a third team is very attracted to the Hungarian player according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. Close to an agreement in November 2019 and last April for the player, AC Milan hopes this time to conclude the case. The Lombard club, which cannot find an agreement to extend its Turkish attacking midfielder Hakan Çalhanoglu (26) could thus compensate for a potential departure. For that, it will be necessary to align with the clause of the player which is of 25 million euros.