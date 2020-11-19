Home Sports football AC Milan: Ibrahimovic's nice gift to his partners
AC Milan: Ibrahimovic's nice gift to his partners

He is sometimes described as arrogant, haughty and even tyrannical. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (39) is however always told by his partners or former teammates as the perfect colleague. Proof again this Thursday.

The Swede offered PlayStation 5s to the entire AC Milan locker room, as shown by several publications by Rafael Leão, Samu Castillejo or Matteo Musacchio. A nice gift from the former Parisian to motivate his troops to continue at the same pace as at the start of the season, since the Rossoneri are leaders in the Serie A standings and 2nd in their group in the Europa League.

