AC Milan is already unveiling its jersey for the 2021-2022 season!

The Serie A season is not yet over but Puma is already unveiling AC Milan’s new home shirt for the 2021-2022 season.

While Inter Milan have just been crowned Italian champions from the 34th day of Serie A, it is the turn of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his teammates to attract attention. Building on their 3-0 success against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus on the previous day of the championship, the Lombards took a good option to qualify for the Champions League and Puma took advantage of this breathtaking end of the season to present the new jersey which the Milanese will probably wear at least once by the end of the season.

Introducing the Milan state of mind: here’s our new @pumafootball 2021/22 Home Shirt 🔴⚫ #MoveLikeMilan #SemperMilan – AC Milan (@acmilan) May 11, 2021

After very long years of waiting for the tifosi of AC Milan, the club finally seems to be back in the foreground with a team combining carefree and experience. The Milanese are again exciting. San Siro could once again hear the anthem of the C1 resonate as in the best years of the club, where adidas had the pleasure of flocking big names like Shevchenko or Kaka between 1999 and 2018.

Puma has taken over since the 2018/2019 season and, despite a rather complicated start for a club of this stature, the leaping feline brand intends to take advantage of the new dynamic of the Lombard club to bring its touch to the great Milanese history. Proof of the revival in the capital of fashion, the German brand unveils a jersey that departs from the historical customs of the club.

The new AC Milan shirt, which will mainly be worn during home games at San Siro, is rather sober. As usual, we find a red and black tunic with white flocking. If nothing changes at the level of colors, the big novelty is in the design of the jersey. The V-neck takes the place of the classic neck, but it is especially at the level of the famous red and black bands that the difference is made.

Historically, these bands are always equal, whether thin or wide. For next season, Puma breaks the historical codes of the club in the 7 Champions Leagues by unveiling a jersey where the stripes become increasingly thin as they go towards the flanks. Black shorts and black and red socks complete this news that the Milanese could sport on Matchday 37 of Serie A against Cagliari.