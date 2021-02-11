AC Milan: Ismaël Bennacer praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his attitude

Still leader of Serie A after 21 days, AC Milan unfortunately has too often to do without Ismaël Bennacer this season. Indispensable last year, the 23-year-old Algerian midfielder only participated in 10 league games during this 2020/21 financial year because of repeated injuries. However, this does not prevent the former Empoli from appreciating the attitude of his teammates on the pitch, and in particular that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish giant has been the Rossoneri frontman since his return in January 2020, and Bennacer appreciates his commitment on the pitch. “Even if sometimes we see him screaming on the pitch, it’s better than if he didn’t say anything, otherwise it would mean that he didn’t care a bit. He brings us a lot. With all the experience he has acquired, he tries to take us to the highest level with him, he always seeks perfection. He gives us a lot of advice ”, he said in an interview with theAFP.