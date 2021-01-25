Home Sports football AC Milan pounce on a young Polish talent
Sportsfootball

AC Milan pounce on a young Polish talent

By kenyan

The failure of Krzysztof Piątek to pass to AC Milan between January 2019 and January 2020 did not cool the Lombard club. The Rossoneri are prospecting in Poland for the transfer window and have set their sights on Kamil Piątkowski, that’s in any case what announces Kanał Sportowy. Central defender of Rakow Czestochowa, the 20-year-old has had a good season (16 matches, 1 goal) and has just become an international hope.

To afford the services of Kamil Piątkowski, AC Milan would be ready to put 5 million euros on the table, a high figure for the Polish league. A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday between the two clubs and could thus lead to an agreement.

