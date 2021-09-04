AC Milan: Samu Castillejo pleases in Russia

Short of playing time and absent from the Champions League roster, Spanish AC Milan winger Samu Castillejo is clearly pushed to the exit door. However, while the summer transfer window was still open in Italy, rossonera management had received offers from Italian (Genoa, Sampdoria) and Spanish (Getafe) clubs, but without response. But a club that can still recruit would be on the spot.

Based on information from The Gazzetta dello Sport, CSKA Moscow would have an eye on the situation of the ex-international hopes (4 selections), he who is under contract with Milan until 2023. Indeed, the transfer market will not close until next Tuesday, which allows to the Moscow club to look into the other championships for an offensive reinforcement, since he had been interested in the Croatian Nikola Vlasic (23 years old), who finally left for West Ham.