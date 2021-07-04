AC Milan thinks of Dusan Tadic

While an extension of the loan of the Spaniard Brahim Diaz is confirmed, AC Milan are looking for another reinforcement in attack for next season. According to Sky Sport, one of the tracks studied by the team of Paolo Maldini would be the Serbian Dusan Tadic, currently under contract with Ajax Amsterdam until June 2023. The entourage of the winger of 32 years would have already had contact with the Lombard management, but no offer has yet been sent to the Amsterdam club.

With 76 goals and 70 assists in 149 games, Dusan Tadic has emerged as one of Ajax Amsterdam’s best players over the past three seasons, especially during the 2018-2019 Champions League epic. Services that had caught the eye of several major European teams, such as FC Barcelona last year.