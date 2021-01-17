AC Milan touch goal for Fikayo Tomori

After having been on Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan for a long time, AC Milan has fallen back on Fikayo Tomori (23) since last weekend. The Chelsea player is almost never used by Frank Lampard (4 appearances in all competitions) and aspires to regain playing time. A boon for the Rossoneri.

According to Sky Sports, the Lombard club is even very close to an agreement with the Blues to bring in the central defender, who is able to help out on the right side. We are talking about a six-month loan with a purchase option of around € 28 million. Tomori has already given him the green light to join the current Serie A leader.