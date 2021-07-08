AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic soon back in the group?

While he had made his return to the selection and was to participate in the Euro with Sweden, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was injured on the lawn of Juventus (3-0) in Serie A on May 9. A knee injury for which he had surgery a few weeks ago. Present this Thursday at a press conference, Stefano Pioli, the coach of AC Milan, spoke about his striker.

According to him, the Swedish could resume with the group soon: ” I spoke with Zlatan almost every day. Whoever operated on him was satisfied. We will have to wait a few more weeks to see him run again. Yesterday’s visit to Calabria went well. He will not be able to start with the group right away, but he will be able to do so soon.. “