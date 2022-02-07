Ada Hegerberg charges the FFF!

While the French Football Federation has announced its desire to host the Women’s Euro 2025, six years after the 2019 World Cup disputed in France, this is not to the taste of Ada Hegerberg (26 years old). The Norwegian striker from Olympique Lyonnais, winner of the 2018 Ballon d’Or and who won six French championships as well as five Champions Leagues with Lyon, criticized this decision.

The reason is of course not linked to the fact that the competition could take place in France, but the difference between the means put by the FFF for the local championship and for the benefit of the selection. “Organizing international competitions is good. Investing in our championship is better. We are picking up and the CDM 2019 had no impact” let go of La Fenotte. The message got through.

