Adama Traoré will finally join La Roja

Then tested positive for the coronavirus last weekend, the all-powerful Wolves winger Adama Traore was unable to take part in the gathering planned with the Spanish selection. But today his situation seems to be improving according to the Spanish daily Ace. Indeed, the Spanish Federation would have received at the end of the Spain-Germany match last night, confirmation of the results of the final test which was missing for Adama Traoré to join La Roja.

With it, the latter should go to Madrid this Friday to train alongside his partners in the selection. Very good news for coach Luis Enrique, who could line up against Ukraine this Sunday for their second match in the Nations League.