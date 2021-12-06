Adidas: rap and football unite to pay tribute to 5 historic clubs

Here is a very original creation to be credited to adidas. The brand with the three stripes launched, this Monday, a campaign uniting the world of rap and that of football in order to highlight five very important European leaders of the sporting landscape of the Old Continent: Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus as well as Real Madrid.

Inspired by their story, told in their words. Clean and precise like a Gnabry strike

5 rappers from Île-de-France highlighted by adidas

To promote this campaign, adidas gave carte blanche to five young artists from the Ile-de-France region to “bring back the rage to win and their love for the football”, as explained in the press release from the German firm. These artists, who are also staged, in their respective cities, in clips (which will be released every week) produced by the BETC Fullsix agency, therefore rap around a club each.

The five artists chosen to represent this campaign have composed pieces reflecting the atmosphere of the clubs, their history, while remaining in touch with the universe and the style of the rapper. “More than a simple reminder of the common values ​​(success and fighting spirit) shared by football and rap, these sounds are truly an opportunity for each artist to give his interpretation of the club he represents,” added the press release.

A well-targeted campaign

The main message that adidas wants to convey, especially to “uninhibited and ambitious youth, who see possibilities when confronted with obstacles”, is the following: “always believe in your dreams, force destiny and achieve its objectives ”.

Through this campaign carrying a strong message, adidas mainly intends to highlight the different equipment (jerseys, tracksuit top, training outfits …) of the clubs dressed by the brand with the three stripes.

The 5 rappers chosen for this adidas campaign

“1PLIKE140 will be the standard bearer of 92 and the city of Clamart by donning the Bayern jersey

Chanceko will, for his part, under the sign of the “M” since he will represent his municipality of Meaux (77, Seine-et-Marne) dressed in the colors of the Red Devils of Manchester United

Nahir who from Seine-Saint-Denis (93) and more precisely Bobigny will be in charge of letting us know his love for the Arsenal Gunners

Gianni who comes straight from Romainville (93) to take us to Italy near Turin with Juventus

Olazermi, the artist from Pierrefitte (93) will, for his part, wear the tunic of the club nicknamed the White House, namely Real Madrid ”

