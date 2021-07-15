Adidas unveils Manchester United home shirt for 2021-2022 season

Manchester United is back in the spotlight. After having experienced a mixed 2019-2020 punctuated by a second place in the Premier League behind their neighbor Manchester City, the Red Devils also failed in the Europa League final against Unai Emery’s Villarreal after an endless and unbreathable session of shots on goal (1-1, 11 tab to 10). Despite this hitch in C3, the anthem of the Champions League will resonate again at Old Trafford for the 2021-2022 season thanks to the consistency shown by the men of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of last season.

For this new exercise, the ambitions of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and their teammates will be overflowing, with in particular the objective of dethroning their rivals, the Skyblues, from the throne of champion of England. To successfully meet the demands of their supporters and managers, players will wear a new home jersey throughout the 2021-2022 season. Adidas, the sponsor of Old Trafford residents since the 2015-2016 season until 2025-2026 for a minimum amount of € 942 million, has decided to innovate by opting for a more classic visual.

The three-stripe brand has indeed produced a jersey with a relatively simple design, consisting of the traditional red color as well as an off-white also common to MU. Unlike the previous home edition (2020-2021), the tunic that Mancunians will wear mostly at the Theater of Dreams in 2021-2022 has a sleek look devoid of any particular prints, patterns or symbols.

If the red color remains the same as that used for 2020-2021, the white, present on the collar and on the three horizontal bands starting from the collar, is a slightly darker tone than usual. But above all, the great novelty of this new Manchester United home shirt is indeed the appearance of the sponsor TeamViewer and its logo, replacing Chevrolet. The American car brand is therefore bowing out after having been present on Mancunian tunics since the 2014-2015 season.

According to the British press, Manchester United and TeamViewer, a cloud-based software company founded in 2005 to provide remote support and collaboration, have signed a sponsorship deal that is expected to bring in around € 55m / year to Red Devils, ie 17 M € less than the lease previously concluded with Chevrolet. Note that the TeamViewer logo, which is originally blue and white, will be shown on MU’s jersey in white, probably so as not to recall the colors of the neighbor and enemy, Manchester City. Less consolation for Manchester United fans, who do not necessarily seem very excited on social networks by this return to simpler bases for the tunic of their favorite team.