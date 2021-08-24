Adil Rami signs in Troyes and returns to Ligue 1

It’s a small sensation on the side of the Aube stadium. Free of any contract since his departure from Boavista this summer, Adil Rami (35) is committed to ESTAC Troyes. The central defender with 36 selections for the France team has initialed a one-year contract with the promoted. The former LOSC defender is back in Ligue 1, a championship he left in the summer of 2019 when he was playing at OM.

“ESTAC is pleased to welcome Adil Rami, an international defender with an exceptional track record, who will be able to bring his very high level experience to Laurent Batlles’ group. He will also bring his human qualities to the Trojan locker room and in particular, his irresistible humor.», Indicates the statement from ESTAC. The world champion with the Blues in 2018 had played 22 Portuguese league games with Boavista last year. Troyes is the 8th club from the native of Bastia.

🗣 𝘼𝙙𝙞𝙡 𝙍𝙖𝙢𝙞 𝙚𝙣 𝘽𝙡𝙚𝙪 & 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙘! 🔥 The 2018 World Champion will wear the ESTAC colors until June 2022! Welcome to Troyes Adil! 💯More info 👉 https://t.co/XnFTY83o4f#Transfer market #TeamEstac 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/LKuGkNediM – ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) August 24, 2021