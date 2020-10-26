Adil Rami’s daring statement on Kylian Mbappé’s future

Discussions between Kylian Mbappé and PSG do not seem to be moving forward, as the player’s contract expires in 2022. At the same time, the rumor of a departure from Real Madrid next year is growing more and more insistent. In the show Top of the Foot sure RMC Sport, the new radio consultant Adil Rami is convinced that the international tricolor will join the Spanish capital.

“I think it’s done, especially since it is not moving forward in the discussions. You have the impression that it annoys him to talk about that, he does not talk about it with the club, his entourage. And from the moment it annoys him, it’s because he doesn’t want to know anything. It’s embarrassing for him. His future is all mapped out and it’s sad for the Parisians, even for Ligue 1. I love this player ”, confided the former OM. For him, it is therefore rather clear …