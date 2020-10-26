Home Sports football Adil Rami's daring statement on Kylian Mbappé's future
Sportsfootball

Adil Rami’s daring statement on Kylian Mbappé’s future

By kenyan

Discussions between Kylian Mbappé and PSG do not seem to be moving forward, as the player’s contract expires in 2022. At the same time, the rumor of a departure from Real Madrid next year is growing more and more insistent. In the show Top of the Foot sure RMC Sport, the new radio consultant Adil Rami is convinced that the international tricolor will join the Spanish capital.

“I think it’s done, especially since it is not moving forward in the discussions. You have the impression that it annoys him to talk about that, he does not talk about it with the club, his entourage. And from the moment it annoys him, it’s because he doesn’t want to know anything. It’s embarrassing for him. His future is all mapped out and it’s sad for the Parisians, even for Ligue 1. I love this player ”, confided the former OM. For him, it is therefore rather clear …

Related news

football

PL: Tottenham breaks out of Burnley trap

kenyan -
This Monday evening, Burnley hosted Tottenham at the end of the sixth day of the Premier League. Eighteenth with only a small point...
Read more
football

Serie A: Milan and Roma back to back in a crazy match

kenyan -
The fifth day of the Italian championship ended this evening with a sacred poster that pitted the leader, AC Milan, against AS Roma on...
Read more
football

BL: Bayer Leverkusen outclasses Augsburg

kenyan -
Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg ended the fifth day of the Bundesliga on Monday evening, with an interesting duel on paper, to say the least....
Read more
Load more

Trending

Almost 60 million have already voted in advance in the USA...

World kenyan -
Number of early votes in the US already represents 43.1% of the total registered in 2016 Image: Getty Images ...
Read more

Matatus issue strike notice, strike to begin tomorrow

News Tracy Nabwile -
Starting tomorrow, commuters may have to walk for long distances following a strike notice by the Matatu Operators Association.The strike will begin on Tuesday,...
Read more

Biden accuses Trump of surrendering to covid-19 just days before the...

World kenyan -
3.set.2020 - Democrat Joe Biden arrives in Kenosha, Wisconsin Image: Getty Images Washington, Oct 26, 2020 (AFP) - Democratic candidate for president of the United...
Read more

Poland ruling on strict abortion laws

World Pat Kay -
Thousands of protestors have marched across Poland against a near-total ban on abortion. Some have also promised to further their actions in future. The...
Read more

Can Prevent Hemophilia?

Health kenyan -
Hemophilia is a genetic mutation disease that causes sufferers to bleed longer than normal people. This blood disorder causes the slightest wound that...
Read more

Inter Milan: the blues of Lautaro Martinez

football kenyan -
Silent for three meetings, Lautaro Martinez got annoyed on Saturday against Genoa. An annoyance that he hopes to be temporary while his aborted...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke