Adriano remembers his first goal for Inter

For The Players’ Tribune, Adriano (39 years old) went back and forth on the highlights of his career. The Brazilian notably remembered his first goal with Inter on August 14, 2001, in a friendly against Real Madrid (1-2), a few days after his arrival, when he was only 19 years old. * “I remember, I had just arrived in Italy and I didn’t really know what was happening to me. I was watching these guys, Seedorf, Ronaldo, Zanetti, Toldo, damn. I was amazed. Seedorf was walking around the locker room, shirtless, with his 7% body fat this son of a bitch ! You can only respect “, he remembered before telling.

* “I will never forget my first match, against Real Madrid, a friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu. I came on. Shortly after, I suffered a foul in front of the box and took the ball to take the free kick. Suddenly, guess who comes behind me to say: “no, no, no, it is me who will shoot”. (Marco) Materazzi, a central of this size, with him, you take hits! I didn’t quite understand what he was saying, because I didn’t speak Italian well yet. But I understood that something was bothering him. He wanted to take the ball. But Seedorf arrived and said: “No, Adriano is going to shoot!” No one touches Seedorf. Materazzi stepped back. But the funny thing is if you watch the video you will see Materazzi with his hands on his hips, thinking to himself: “that son of a bitch will send the ball outside the stadium! “People always ask me how I scored that goal. How I could put so much force. I answer them:” Guys, I don’t know! I pulled from the left and God did the rest. “Boom. In Casillas’ skylight. I can’t really explain it. It just happened. It marked the beginning of my love affair with Inter. Until today, Inter is my club “, he said. Legend.