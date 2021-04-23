Adrien Hunou signs for Minnesota United FC

The news was made official by Stade Rennais. The 27-year-old French striker Adrien Hunou, tracked for several weeks by the American franchise, joins Minnesota United FC, 13th and last in the MLS Western Conference after a disputed day.

Trained within the Breton club, Adrien Hunou left Ille-et-Vilaine after having played 160 matches with the red-and-black jersey, for 36 goals scored. “The whole club thanks Adrien for his total involvement during all these years and wishes him the best in his new adventure”, declares Stade Rennais through the press release.

After 11 seasons at Stade Rennais FC, the 27-year-old striker trained at the club takes the direction of the United States where he will now play in Major League Soccer with @MNUFC. We wish you the best @AHunou ! 🤝https://t.co/XyYEP7YxQS – Stade Rennais FC (@staderennais) April 23, 2021