Adrien Hunou signs for Minnesota United FC
Sportsfootball

Adrien Hunou signs for Minnesota United FC

By kenyan

The news was made official by Stade Rennais. The 27-year-old French striker Adrien Hunou, tracked for several weeks by the American franchise, joins Minnesota United FC, 13th and last in the MLS Western Conference after a disputed day.

Trained within the Breton club, Adrien Hunou left Ille-et-Vilaine after having played 160 matches with the red-and-black jersey, for 36 goals scored. “The whole club thanks Adrien for his total involvement during all these years and wishes him the best in his new adventure”, declares Stade Rennais through the press release.

