Adrien Rabiot tells about his mother’s clash with the Pogba and Mbappé clans

In an interview with Telefoot, midfielder Adrien Rabiot wanted to return to the episode involving his mother as well as that of his teammate Paul Pogba and the father of Kylian Mbappé in the stands after the elimination of Euro 2020 against Switzerland on June 28 last in Bucharest. According to the Juventus player Turin, there was no incident between the parents of the players.

“Nothing happened in the stands. It was a little surprising to hear all of this. I spoke with her and I believe her. When she tells me that nothing happened, it’s the truth. Images of nervousness, it can happen, but who knows what he said … With Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé? We didn’t talk about it at all because there was nothing, neither from their side, nor from mine. There was no need to talk about anything ”, he declared at the microphone of TF1.