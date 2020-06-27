Home Sports News football after complaints of relegation, France decides to keep championship with 20 clubs
By kenyan

The French Football League (LFP) announced on Tuesday (23) that it will maintain the dispute format of the Call 1 with 20 clubs next season.

After protests from Amiens and Toulouse, the last two placed on the table, who came to suggest a next edition with up to 22 teams in dispute, a vote of the LFP General Assembly took place and resulted in 74.49% of the votes in favor of maintaining the format for the 2020 season / 21.

With the result, the aforementioned pair will dispute the French second division next season, while Lorient and Lens, first and second placed in the last edition of the ‘second’, respectively, receive the promotion.

“This review also focused on the financial impacts, the distribution of broadcasting rights and the contractual repercussions with the Ligue 1 broadcasters,” explained the entity through an official statement.

In a publication of the newspaper “L’Equipe”, also made this Tuesday, it was reported that Amiens must continue fighting against the decision.

It is worth remembering that the French Championship, like any other sports tournament played in France, ended prematurely in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

