Agreement between Montpellier and Rennes for Gaëtan Laborde but …

Courted by Olympique Lyonnais, Gaëtan Laborde should finally join Stade Rennais in the coming hours. An agreement between Montpellier and the Breton club has already been found but the Rouge et Noir will have to remain vigilant in the last hours of this summer transfer window …

While Montpellier has already seen the departure of Andy Delort to OGC Nice a few hours ago, the Hérault club could lose its second offensive weapon in the person of Gaëtan Laborde. According to our information, Montpellier and Stade Rennais have already reached an agreement on Monday for the transfer of the Montpellier striker. The two formations have thus agreed on a sum of 18 million euros (+ bonus). While the president of the MHSC, Laurent Nicollin asked for 15 million euros for his striker, the SRFC had been refused a first proposal of 10 million euros, but would therefore have finally given in to the demands of the club.

A time courted by Olympique Lyonnais, Gaëtan Laborde should therefore fly in the direction of Brittany. If OL, frustrated by the failure leading to Sardar Azmoun, the “Iranian Messi” of Zenith Saint Petersburg, had indeed taken action by offering 15 million euros (bonus included), the financial requirements Hérault leaders have dampened the last hopes of the Rhone, finally deciding to definitively abandon the case of the 27-year-old striker.

Another club on the lookout

Arrived from Bordeaux in the summer of 2018, Gaëtan Laborde had scored 39 goals and 20 assists in 118 matches in all competitions under the Montpellier colors. If the player and his entourage have not yet reached an agreement with the Breton club, the salary of the native of Mont-de-Marsan should not represent an obstacle to a final signing.

Be careful all the same in this file which seems to be on very good track because if Laborde should again taste with the Rouge et Noir in the European games, which he had known with the Girondins de Bordeaux, since he will play in the Europa Conference Conference, a another European club could also come forward. Indeed, placed in Group G alongside Lille, Salzburg and Wolfsburg, Seville remains very attentive to the outcome of this file and the Spanish club could try to interfere in the last hours of this summer transfer window.

