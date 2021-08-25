Agreement between Seville and Chelsea for the transfer of Jules Koundé

Jules Koundé is very close to Chelsea as the English club have reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of the defender.

This transfer window still has many surprises within a week of its closing. If the Mbappé file is on everyone’s lips or almost in Europe, Chelsea continues its momentum. The English club seem far from satisfied despite the already huge transfer from Romelu Lukaku for € 115m earlier in the month. He even targeted two elements and not the least.

Discussions have been taking place for a few days to bring Saul Niguez. The Atlético-trained player has asked to leave and negotiations have started for a loan with an option to buy. This would allow the Blues to keep some money to achieve a second blow in this final sprint of the transfer market, they who sold for € 85m this summer.

An agreement of around 50 M €

This second player is Jules Koundé, followed for a few weeks already. Chelsea have been in contact with Sevilla FC for a while to secure the transfer of the French defender. The Spanish club had already made it known that its French international was available at € 80 million, the amount of his release clause. But we have to believe that the situation has changed in recent hours.

Based on information from Sky Sport Italia, an agreement was found around 50 M €. If there are still small details to settle, the media does not provide details on this lower rate than expected but bonuses will be added to the final price. Koundé has already got along for a long time with the last winner of the Champions League. It now remains for Chelsea to find a solution for the transfer of Zouma to West Ham.