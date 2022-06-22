Agreement reached between Inter Milan and Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku!

After weeks of negotiations, the positions of Inter Milan and Chelsea came closer yesterday regarding Romelu Lukaku. Unless the situation turns around, the Belgian will return to the Nerazzurri in the coming days.

Romelu Lukaku wet the shirt. Unhappy at Chelsea, the Belgian announced in public and in private that he wanted to return to Inter Milan. A message perfectly understood by the Nerazzurri who tried everything to repatriate him. They thus multiplied the discussions with the residents of Stamford Bridge, who were not necessarily closed to the idea of ​​separating from the number 9 who had become a substitute under the orders of Thomas Tuchel.

Inter did not let go

For several weeks now, the two clubs have been exchanging and negotiating. Quickly, the option of a paying loan was put on the table for the player bought 115 M € last summer, let’s remember. But on Monday, Milanese President Steven Zhang blocked the operation, since he did not agree on the price demanded by the English (at least 10 M €) and the fact of paying the player’s salary in full.

Despite everything, the Italians did not let go, like Beppe Marotta, confident during an interview with Anch’Io Sport on Radio 1.“The track is achievable, I don’t hide it, but you still have to define it well. With Piero Ausilio, we are trying to build the best Inter possible, but in full respect of the economic and financial parameters that we have set ourselves.

The operation is almost complete

Inter was right to believe it since the two clubs reached an agreement. The entire Italian press, like the Gazzetta dello Sport and Corrierre dello Sport, announces that Lukaku’s return is almost complete. Yesterday was decisive. His lawyer, Sébastien Ledure, was present in Lombardy to help complete the case. The two clubs have finalized the final details of the operation. Big Rom will thus return in the form of a paying loan of 8 million euros with 2 million euros in bonuses linked to the team’s results.

the Corriere dello Sport specifies that the last exchanges of documents are scheduled for today. Then the player can join Milan. He is expected there by the end of the week, a priori Friday, to pass the traditional medical examinations. His return is therefore only a matter of days. Good news for Simone Inzaghi, who was instrumental on Monday in asking the club to go the extra mile to sign the centre-forward. A player who should therefore form a crazy trio in attack with Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala, whom Inter want to recruit.