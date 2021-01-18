Agreement reached between Real Madrid and David Alaba

According to the Spanish press, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with David Alaba on a 4-year contract. The Austrian from Bayern Munich will arrive free next season.

It’s a hell of a blow that Real Madrid would have achieved. Based on information from Marca, the reigning Spanish champion has reached an agreement with David Alaba and his representatives for the next season. While we are in the middle of the winter transfer window, the 28-year-old Austrian will become Madrid’s first reinforcement for next summer. He will therefore leave Bayern Munich where he arrived at only 18 years old.

The Spanish daily goes even further in its revelations because it would have in its possession all the figures of this agreement. The versatile player will sign a 4-season contract and will receive a salary of € 11 million per year. He would have even already passed his medical examination, which makes this transfer already completed. It is the end of a long soap opera which had started a few months ago and which should make a date in Munich.

4 year contract

While the European champion had launched negotiations to extend the left-hander, the player’s clan led by Pini Zahavi did everything to block negotiations. The leaders of Bayern Munich eventually lost patience and went to the clash. If the end of the course between Alaba and its training club will have been marred by difficult relations, the services on the ground have never been a problem.

On the side of Real Madrid, we realize a huge blow. If the Austrian international (75 caps, 14 goals) will probably receive a big signing bonus, the Spanish club is mainly recruiting a world-class player without any transfer compensation. Trained as a left-back, he is able to play in midfield but has above all been repositioned in central defense for two years. Enough to offer a lot of guarantees to Casa Blanca which has some extension files on the go.

