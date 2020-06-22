Aguero scares off another Manchester City win

Rest had not yet come but the party was already doomed and the headline of this chronicle, decided. The Kun Aguero left the lawn on his own foot, although aware of the problem: the kick given to him by Ben Mee – ultimately a penalty, reviewed by the VAR- he turned his knee and noticed that something wasn’t going right. In the band, Guardiola’s face when he heard the Argentine’s explanation was anything but hopeful. In the absence of knowing the severity of the injury, Aguero was already the most important news of the afternoon.

Manchester City passed over burning and they soon proved it. Foden and Mahrez, on two occasions, struck in the first half. After the interval, David Silva and another of Foden closed the result with a round 5-0. For the young Englishman it was his fourth premier league title – less regular in the league, but a fixed cup- though he’s making credit for gaining prominence with the canary march next season: adds 6 goals and 7 assists.

Guardiola did as many rotations as she could on her team. Up to eight new players from the top lineup against Arsenal a few days ago. Only Ederson, Silva and Mahrez repeated to Burnley, who barely threatened the Brazilian’s goal throughout the match.

In the final leg of the match came Leroy Sané from his injury in the Super Cup, in August. The German footballer does not want to renew with City, as Guardiola revealed at a press conference, but it is still a piece that Catalan will use until he ends his contract next summer, if there is no club that signs him in this.

Thanks to this victory, citizens have postponed Liverpool’s mathematical title one day more, although it is a double-edged sword: it will not be on the next day (Liverpool-Crystal Palace and Chelsea-Manchester City), but all points out that Klopp’s can be crowned champions to the next, precisely at Manchester City-Liverpool.