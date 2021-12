Negotiations between Roma and Arsenal continue regarding Ainsley Maitland-Niles (24). An important step has already taken place after Sky Sport Italia since the English midfielder has agreed to join the current 6th in Serie A.

Between the two directions, things are also moving forward. La Louve offered a paying loan of 750,000 euros, together with a purchase option of 10 million euros. The Gunners are not yet completely satisfied with this offer but optimism seems to be in this file.