AJ Auxerre will complete the big blow Kays Ruiz!

Date:

Free of any contract since leaving Barça last May, Kays Ruiz has since been strongly courted. Tracked in Italy, Belgium and Switzerland, the former Parisian will engage with AJ Auxerre, promoted to Ligue 1 and whose philosophy and coach’s speech have won over the U20 international midfielder.

At 19, Kayz Ruiz has already traveled quite a bit. Left very young at Barça, then attracted by PSG where he made his professional debut under the orders of Thomas Tuchel (7 appearances in L1), the elegant midfielder had surprised his world by returning to Catalonia during the summer of 2021 But nothing went as planned between internal dissension, Covid, injuries and broken promises.

Despite a three-year contract, the adventure had therefore ended prematurely in early May, only 10 months after its start. “FC Barcelona has announced to French player Kays Ruiz that it is without his services. In this way, the French midfielder puts an end to his passage azulgrana. The club wishes him good luck and success for the future.as Barça explained in a press release.

Kays Ruiz seduced by the project and the speech of AJ Auxerre

Since then, the former Parisian has cut a little while continuing to speak with a physical trainer. Free of any contract and free in his mind, Ruiz does not want to make mistakes in the choice of his future club and wishes to be part of a long-term project that will stick to his inspirations. He wants to favor the sporting side over the financial aspect. Tracked in many European clubs (in Italy, Belgium and Switzerland), Kays Ruiz had set himself the goal of staying in France.

According to our information, the U20 international of the French team will commit for three seasons with AJ Auxerre, a club promoted to Ligue 1. The speech of coach Jean-Marc Furlan, the philosophy of play advocated by him ci and the involvement of the Chinese president counted in the choice of the player. After long negotiations and meetings that have taken place in recent hours, the AJA will complete a nice shot at zero euros.

