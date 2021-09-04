Ajax Amsterdam: Marc Overmars puts pressure on André Onana

The situation of André Onana (25) does not please Ajax Amsterdam. Under contract until the summer of 2022 with the Dutch club, the Cameroonian goalkeeper has still not extended and did not wish to leave Ajax this summer despite the offensives of Olympique Lyonnais. Marc Overmars, Ajax’s sporting director, explained his goalkeeper’s situation on the club’s official website and says he refused to extend his contract.

“We have been very clear. We’ve been trying to extend his contract for some time. It did not work. Then, he was offered a transfer during the last transfer window. It didn’t work either. (…) We have to move forward as a club. We brought in two guards (Jay Gorter and Remko Pasveer). He may be leaving this winter, but it has to be for a decent amount of money. Otherwise, as I said, we have to take different paths. If the offer does not meet expectations, he will leave free in June ”, he blurted out. While he returned to training last week, André Onana is also still suspended for doping until November 4, 2021.