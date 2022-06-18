Menu
Ajax: an agreement with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn

According Telegraaf, Ajax Amsterdam have reached an agreement with Tottenham for Spurs left winger Steven Bergwijn. The Lancers will pay 25 million euros, with bonuses, to afford the services of the 24-year-old Dutchman who is engaged with the London club until June 2025.

According to information from the Dutch newspaper, Susan Lederink, the financial director of Ajax, has already validated the operation and the Dutch international should therefore sign a 5-year contract with the Amsterdam club next week. Last season, Bergwijn made 32 appearances for Tottenham, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

