Ajax: André Onana finally fails OL!

It is the end of an interminable soap opera. Several weeks ago, André Onana and Olympique Lyonnais had reached an agreement on a future collaboration. Tuesday, the file had taken a serious cold, the Cameroonian doorman preferring to wait until next January to engage where he wants and aim for a big signing bonus. Indeed, the goalkeeper of Ajax will be free next June, a detail of weight in this file.

This Wednesday, the team confirms that the main protagonist has rejected the Lyon proposals. Other intermediaries would also have interfered in this matter, giving the prospect of a big signing bonus for Onana next January. After this categorical refusal, OL could abandon the idea of ​​recruiting a goalkeeper this summer. Good news in turn for Anthony Lopes …