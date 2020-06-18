Home Sports News football Al-Duhail talks with Rennes and M'Baye Niang
Al-Duhail talks with Rennes and M’Baye Niang

Returning to France last season (on loan from Torino), M’Baye Niang was finally bought by Stade Rennais after a successful 2019/2020 season (11 goals in 29 L1 matches). This year, the former Caennais scored 10 goals for the Bretons. A successful bet for the Red and Black since the Rennes striker signed the two most prolific seasons of his career at the age of 25. Affected by the departure of Olivier Letang, Niang’s future at Roazhon Park is dotted. If OM is indeed interested in his coming and the reciprocal is true, a Qatari club is on the ranks as mentioned by The Team.

According to our information, this is the Al-Duhail Sports Club, owned by the Emir of Qatar. While discussions are ongoing between the two clubs, they have also started with the Senegal international. Notably through agent Moussa Sissoko. After establishing a solid bridge in Europe, Eduardo Camavinga and Ousmane Dembele’s agent stepped up operations in Qatar, where he was close to the Emir’s close guard. Recently, he has participated in the transfers of Medhi Benatia, Kwang-song Han and Mario Mandzukic from Juventus to Al-Duhail. But also coach Walid Regragui and his assistant Herve Guégan, both arrived in Qatar thanks to him. Under contract until 2023, Niang is not closed to the idea of joining an exotic club. The basics of the file are laid.

