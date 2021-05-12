Al-Sadd: Xavi extends for two years

Main target of FC Barcelona to come and settle on the bench in the future, former midfielder Xavi feels good in Al-Sadd, Qatar. Appointed coach in 2019, the 41-year-old coach came to the end of his contract next June but the main concerned has just extended.

On his Twitter account, Al-Sadd formalized Xavi’s contract extension until 2023, two more years. Good news for the Qatar Stars League team but not so good for Barça, even if the Spanish media have been talking for a few days about a clause allowing the Spaniard to come to Barça when he wishes.

رسمياً: تشافي مدربا للزعيم لموسمين قادمين حتى 2023.# XAVI2023 pic.twitter.com/ronH5kPdpU – 🏆 # 75 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 12, 2021