Al-Sadd: Xavi still dodges a return to FC Barcelona

For several weeks, the candidates for the succession of Josep Maria Bartomeu at the head of FC Barcelona, ​​have been increasing media outlets. And the promises are not lacking. When some say they intend to recruit Neymar, Haaland, or Guardiola, Victor Font has designed his project around a former member of the house. Indeed, the name of the former Catalan midfielder and now coach of Al Sadd in Qatar, comes up repeatedly in the electoral campaign of Font, which would have guaranteed him a place on the bench of Culés or a position of manager. in the event of election. A desire that does not, however, seem to be shared by the 40-year-old man.

During letter in which he talks about his life in Qatar, Xavi said he intended to make the most of his last year of contract with the Qatari club with whom he would not be against extending a season. “While later it will be time to take the next step in my career, for now, my focus is on making the most of my time here and making the most of the opportunity to play a small role in the exciting journey of Qatar until 2022 ”, thus concluded the native of Terrassa. Victor Font will have to review his plans.