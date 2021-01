Deportivo Alavés has just announced the departure of its trainer Pablo Machin, who arrived last August.

The technician pays the ups and downs of his team, currently 16th in La Liga. Javier Cabello becomes interim coach n ° 1.

ℹ️ Pablo Machín deja de ser entrenador del Deportivo Alavés 👇Mila esker, @pablomachindiez!#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 – Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) January 12, 2021