Alcorcon: a player fired after posting a video on social networks

Alcorcon striker in Liga2, Spanish second division, Raul Asencio (23) saw his contract terminated on Tuesday. The latter had recently posted a video of him driving his car, traveling at around 160 km / h, all with a coffee in hand, which did not seem to please his club.

“AD Alcorcón announces the termination of Raúl Asencio’s contract with our club. We thank Raúl for his work during these months within our club and wish him good luck for his future projects ”, announced the club. His agent, a certain Mino Raiola, will therefore have to find him a new base. Raul Asensio arrived free last summer from Genoa.

